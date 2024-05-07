KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has confirmed the death of a 47-year-old man in an incident that saw a large tree topple in downtown Kuala Lumpur just outside the Concorde Hotel on Jalan Sultan Ismail.

In a statement this afternoon, the department said a second man, aged 26, had been injured and that paramedics were attending to him at the scene at the time of writing.

Kejadian pokok tumbang di depan Concorde. Dari dashcam kereta wife aku. pic.twitter.com/wKaPtMPnbb — Наим Зулхашим  (@_aimstfu) May 7, 2024

“Two victims were recovered by the team. The first victim, a 47-year-old man, was confirmed dead by Health Ministry personnel, while the second victim, a 26-year-old man, who sustained injuries, is now in the care of Health Ministry paramedics at the scene,” it said.

The fire department also confirmed that a large tree had fallen onto the road, damaging 17 vehicles and a bus stop.

It added that the tree’s branches were now also obstructing the track of the monorail that runs above the road.

The statement said that the fire department received an emergency call at around 2:19pm, which prompted the dispatch of personnel from four fire stations to the scene as initial responders.

The operational team from the Hang Tuah Road Operations Base (BBP), along with three auxiliary stations, namely Titiwangsa, Jalan Tun Razak and Sentul BBP, deployed FRT-4 and EMRS-4 vehicles with a total of 27 personnel of varying ranks.