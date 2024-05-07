HULU SELANGOR, May 7 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao denied allegations that she and the party machinery committed election offences while campaigning for the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) state by-election.

Pang, 31, who is representing the unity government, on the other hand, is confident that she and the party machinery have been and will always comply with all election rules and laws.

“We are campaigning prudently, the opposition can say anything, but our focus (is) to ensure that victory is on the side of the Unity Government,” she told reporters after inspecting the early voting process at the multipurpose hall of the Royal Malaysian Police College, here today.

She said this in response to PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s claims as reported by the media yesterday that the government misused assets to campaign in the KKB by-election.

Takiyuddin reportedly said that Perikatan Nasional (PN) will file a petition in the Election Court if PH wins the by-election.

Earlier today, Pang arrived at the early voting centre at about 9.05 am and spent 15 minutes observing the process.

Also reviewing the progress of the early voting process at the hall was PN candidate Khairul Azhari Saut.

The Election Commission (EC) said early voter turnout was at 24 per cent as of 9 this morning.

In addition to the multipurpose hall of the Royal Malaysian Police College, early voting is also being held at the 4th Infantry Division of the Royal Signals Regiment, Erskine Camp, which opened at 8 am this morning and will close at 5 pm.

The by-election, sees a four-cornered clash between Pang, Khairul Azhari, Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), is being held following the death of the incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The EC set May 11 (Saturday) as polling day. — Bernama