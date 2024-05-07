SHAH ALAM, May 7 — Harimau Malaya winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim has asked everyone to pray for his quick recovery following an acid attack at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya on Sunday (April 5).

Football Association of Selangor (FAS) deputy president Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar, also the Selangor FC Technical Committee chairman, said this was one of the matters brought up in a brief conversation with the Red Giants stalwart this afternoon.

Shahril said the 26-year-old also asked him to send his regards to his teammates in Selangor FC.

“I just visited him (Faisal Halim). Thankfully, he was awake but he is scheduled to undergo a second surgery at 5.30pm today. I managed to see him and he said ‘hi’. He also asked for everyone to pray for his quick recovery and send his regards to his friends.

“I was told that a similar procedure (as in the first operation) would be carried out because of the severe effect of the acid splash on his face, neck arm and body. So, the procedure is being down section by section,” he said when met after visiting Faisal Halim at a private hospital here today.

Yesterday, Shahril confirmed that Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns after undergoing the first surgery, in addition to his movements and speech having been affected by the unfortunate incident.

On Sunday (May 5), the local football fraternity was stunned when Faisal Halim suffered fourth-degree burns after being splashed with acid at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya.

The player, who clinched the 2023 Asian Cup Goal of the Tournament award in Qatar in January, is expected to be out for five to six months and will miss out on the two remaining matches against Kyrgyzstan and Taiwan in next month’s second round of the 2026 World Cup/2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

This is the second incident involving a national footballer after Terengganu FC (TFC) winger Akhyar Rashid suffered injuries to his head and leg after being attacked by two robbers in his housing area in Kuala Terengganu on Thursday (May 2). — Bernama