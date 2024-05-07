SINGAPORE, May 7 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia returned today after a two-day state visit to Singapore.

Their Majesties, who entered the republic via the Johor Causeway, departed for Istana Bukit Serene, Johor Baru at 3.55pm using the same route.

Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah were accompanied by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore Datuk Azfar Mohamad Mustafar.

The state visit, the first since His Majesty’s ascension to the federal throne on January 31, is at the invitation of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Yesterday, the King and Queen were accorded a Ceremonial Welcome at the Istana, the official residence and office of the President of Singapore.

Sultan Ibrahim then held a meeting with Tharman and also had an audience with outgoing Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In the evening, Tharman hosted a State Banquet in honour of Their Majesties.

This morning, the King visited the Parliament of Singapore and observed the session from the Speaker’s Gallery in the Parliament Chamber.

Meanwhile, Her Majesty visited the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and spent about an hour at the hospital.

Before returning to Malaysia, Their Majesties were briefed on the progress of the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) project at the Woodlands North MRT station.

The briefing was done by Singapore’s Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

The RTS Link project is a railway shuttle link approximately four km length with two stations, one in Bukit Chagar, Johor Baru, and one in Woodlands, Singapore.

On November 22, 2020, Sultan Ibrahim launched the groundbreaking of the project. — Bernama