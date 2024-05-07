KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — A 72-year-old Swedish woman has been identified as the second person who had suffered injuries when a large tree came crashing on 17 vehicles along busy Jalan Sultan Ismail in downtown Kuala Lumpur, here today.

Dang Wangi deputy police chief Supt Nazron Abd Yusof said the Swedish woman who suffered injuries was an e-hailing passenger while the 26-year-old who had also suffered injuries was the e-hailing driver.

Earlier reports had said a 47-year-old man died in the incident while a 26-year-old was treated by paramedics from the Ministry of Health after suffering injuries.

The 47-year-old man, pulled out of the wreckage, was pronounced dead by health officials from the Ministry of Health.

“The 26-year-old was the e-hailing driver and the Swedish woman is the passenger,” said Nazron when met at the location, here today.

Nazron said both the injured were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for treatment while the body of the man who died in the incident was sent to HKL’s Forensic Medicine Department for post-mortem.

He added that police were also trying to locate the dead man’s next-of-kin.

Nazron said clearance work was being carried out by the Fire and Rescue Department, General Defence Forces, Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Police.

“The roads that were closed after the incident will be reopened once the cleaning is completed. Motorists and members of the public are advised to use alternative routes to reach their destinations,” he said.

A 47-year-old was confirmed dead while a 26-year-old man suffered serious injuries when a huge tree came crushing down on 17 vehicles along Jalan Sultan Ismail, just outside the Concorde Hotel, during a thunderstorm and heavy rain, at about 2.19pm here today.

Apart from damaging vehicles passing by the busy segment of downtown Kuala Lumpur, the fallen tree also damaged a bus stop and disrupted the monorail service temporarily as debris and branches of the fallen tree had damaged the monorail track. — Bernama