KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Apple has officially announced their new iPad Pro models for 2024, featuring significant upgrades in both performance and display. If you’re thinking of getting one of Cupertino’s flagship tablets for yourself, Apple has already revealed the official pricing of the new iPad Pro, with the new base storage option being 256GB.

The new iPad Pro with M4 for 2024 will be available in two sizes with 11-inch or 13-inch displays, and you’ll be able to choose between Silver or Space Black colourways too. Here’s how much they cost in Malaysia:

11-inch iPad Pro WiFi

256GB – RM5,299

Advertisement

512GB – RM6,299

1TB – RM8,299

2TB – RM10,299

Advertisement

11-inch iPad Pro WiFi + Cellular

256GB – RM6,299

512GB – RM7,299

1TB – RM9,299

2TB – RM11,299

13-inch iPad Pro WiFi

256GB – RM6,799

512GB – RM7,799

1TB – RM9,799

2TB – RM11,799

13-inch iPad Pro WiFi + Cellular

256GB – RM7,799

512GB – RM8,799

1TB – RM10,799

2TB – RM12,799

One more thing to note is that for the 1TB and 2TB storage models, you can also opt for a nano-texture glass display if you need it; that will cost you an additional RM500.

As for the optional accessories, the new Apple Pencil Pro is available for RM599, while the older Apple Pencil USB-C is available for RM399. The new Magic Keyboard meanwhile is priced at RM1,479 for the 11-inch model with the larger 13-inch one priced at RM1,699. The new Smart Folio on the other hand is priced at RM379 for the smaller size while the larger one is priced at RM479. If you need some pro-grade software with your new tablet, Logic Pro for iPad 2 will be available on the App Store on 13 May for RM22.90 per month or RM199 per year, while Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 will be available later this year for the same subscription fee.

At the moment, you won’t be able to check out both iPad Pro models, with their product listings on the Apple Malaysia website stating that it’s currently unavailable. However, Apple does say that you’ll be able to order the new iPad Pro with M4 soon; do stay tuned for more availability details once they’re available in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau