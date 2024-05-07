KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Apple has finally unveiled its latest iPad models for 2024 which includes its updated iPad Air series. For the first time, the iPad Air now comes in two sizes – 11-inch and an all-new 13-inch model. Both are powered by a newer Apple M2 chip which boasts 50 per cent faster CPU performance than its previous M1-powered version.

iPad Air 2024 Pricing in Malaysia. The 11-inch starts from RM2,999, 13-inch starts from RM3,999

At the time of writing, the iPad Air 2024 is still listed as coming soon for Malaysia but Apple has revealed its official pricing on its online store. Here’s how much the M2-powered iPad Air costs in Malaysia:

iPad Air 2024 11-inch

Advertisement

128GB – RM2,999 (WiFi) / RM3,749 (5G)

256GB – RM3,499 (WiFi) / RM4,249 (5G)

512GB – RM4,499 (WiFi) / RM5,249 (5G)

Advertisement

1TB – RM5,499 (WiFi) / RM6,249 (5G)

iPad Air 2024 13-inch

128GB – RM3,999 (WiFi) / RM4,749 (5G)

256GB – RM4,499 (WiFi) / RM5,249 (5G)

512GB – RM5,499 (WiFi) / RM6,249 (5G)

1TB – RM6,499 (WiFi) / RM7,249 (5G)

The iPad Air comes in 4 colours – Space Grey, Blue, Purple and Starlight.

As a comparison, the previous gen M1-powered iPad Air launched in 2022 starts from RM2,699 but that came with just 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 5G version with 64GB starts from RM3,349.

What’s new with the M2-powered iPad Air for 2024?

iPad Air 2024 features

The biggest upgrade for the iPad Air is the newer M2 chip which offers 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The 11″ version remains pretty much the same as it has a thickness of 6.1mm and weighs 462g (WiFi). The 13″ iPad Air also shares the same 6.1mm thickness but it is heavier at 617g (WiFi). Unlike its predecessor, the base storage for the iPad Air 2024 now starts from 128GB instead of a paltry 64GB. In addition, Apple is also offering the new iPad Air with 256GB, 512GB and even 1TB of storage.

Both 11″ and 13″ iPad Air gets an IPS-based Liquid Retina Display with 264ppi, but interestingly the larger 13″ boasts 600 nits of brightness, versus 500 nits on the 11″ version. Battery life remains unchanged with up to 10 hours of web browsing and video over WiFi.

For imaging, it still retains a 12MP f/1.8 rear camera that can shoot 4K videos, while the front camera is a 12MP landscape ultra-wide shooter. Both iPad Air 11″ and 13″ come with stereo speakers but the 13″ version offers 2x the bass. Similar to the M1-powered iPad Air, it still gets Touch ID integrated on the top power button.

In terms of connectivity, the new models support WiFi 6E as well as support for Bluetooth 5.3. Just like the rest of the new iPad lineup, it charges via USB-C. The new iPad Air 2024 is also compatible with the latest Apple Pencil Pro which offers haptic feedback. — SoyaCincau