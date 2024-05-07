KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — A large tree in downtown Kuala Lumpur just outside the Concorde Hotel on Jalan Sultan Ismail suddenly toppled this afternoon, likely due to the strong winds and lashing rain.

The tree branches fell on the monorail tracks between the Bukit Nanas and Raja Chulan station and the line is currently experiencing a delay, MyRapid reported on its website.

Based on photos shared by users on social media site X, the fallen tree also tipped over a bus stop or taxi stand under it, trapping several vehicles that were passing by at that time.

It is currently unknown if there are casualties.

Malay Mail is contacting the city Fire and Rescue Department and the police for comment.

News portal Astro Radio Traffic reported that the incident is causing a congestion on Jalan Sultan Ismail in the commercial district as authorities have temporarily closed both sides of the road.

A video of the tree toppling while cars were passing was shared by X user @azlanstriders.

Seram tgk pokok tumbang depan mata cam nie..moga dipermudahkan segala urusan mangsaLokasi : Jalan Sultan IsmailSumber : Whatsapp pic.twitter.com/N3I6rgRc50 — Azlan Strider (@azlanstriders) May 7, 2024

Another X user @juhnaara shared a top view image of the scene