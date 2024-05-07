BEIJING, May 7 — An attack at a hospital in southwest China left more than 10 people dead or wounded on Tuesday, according to state media, which did not specify the nature of the attack.

“The incident occurred at a local hospital and as of 1:20pm (0520 GMT)... more than 10 people have been wounded or killed,” state news agency Xinhua said.

The attack took place in Zhenxiong County in southwestern Yunnan province’s northeast and authorities were investigating, it added.

Mass violent crime is rare in China, which strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, but there has been a spate of stabbings in recent years. — AFP

