SINGAPORE, May 7 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia were briefed on the progress of the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) project at the Woodlands North MRT station here today.

Their Majesties, who were accompanied by Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, took an MRT ride to the station from the Springleaf MRT station.

Also present were High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore Datuk Azfar Mohamad Mustafar and the Malaysian delegation.

Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah were then briefed by Singapore’s Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat on the progress of the RTS Link project in the republic, as well as on the MRT services.

The RTS Link project is a railway shuttle link approximately four km length with two stations, one in Bukit Chagar, Johor Baru, and one in Woodlands, Singapore.

On November 22, 2020, Sultan Ibrahim launched the groundbreaking of the project.

Their Majesties arrived in Singapore yesterday for a two-day state visit to the republic.

This is His Majesty’s maiden state visit since ascending the throne on January 31, at the invitation of Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. — Bernama