KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 ― Four monorail stations ― Bukit Nanas, Raja Chulan, Bukit Bintang and Imbi ― will be temporarily closed for cleaning and repair works after an uprooted tree smashed onto the monorail track today.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) in a statement last night said the service provider would carry out initiatives for alternative service for commuters to continue their journey to their respective destinations starting 6am today (May 8).

“Four monorail stations will be closed to the public because the power supply needs to be shutdown to allow workers to carry out the cleaning process,” said the statement.

The statement added that to support the alternative services, passengers and commuters can continue their journey using Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus) shuttle that will be in service for free, and commuters can travel from station to station that are affected.

Rapid Rail also urged passengers affected by the unpredictable incident to use alternative modes of transport to reach their destinations.

In a statement today, Rapid Rail advised passengers to use alternative services in the interim and apologised for the inconvenience.

Earlier, the DBKL Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre (KLCCC) stated that 30 DBKL personnel from four departments, including traffic wardens, its rescue squad, and Urban Transport, had been mobilised to the site and assisted the traffic police and Fire and Rescue Department personnel.

Cleaning works are being carried out by Rapid Rail with the assistance of DBKL.

At about 2pm yesterday, a thunderstorm caused an uprooted tree on Jalan Sultan Ismail near the Concorde Hotel to smash into the KL Monorail track and crashed onto 17 vehicles, killing a 47-year-old man while two others were injured. ― Bernama