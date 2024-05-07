JOHOR BARU, May 7 — A total of 1,500 police personnel will be on duty to control security at the Charity Shield match between 2023 Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and runners-up Selangor FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri on Friday (May 10).

Johor police chief CP M. Kumar said they will ensure the highest level of safety throughout the match.

“We will not compromise on safety and security control will be at the highest level.

“Football fans need not worry about going to the stadium to watch the match,” he told a media conference at the Region Two Marine Police Headquarters here today.

He urged the public to comply with all the instructions issued by police personnel and not to cause any provocation. — Bernama