‘A Fisherman’s Tale’, ‘Star Wars: Vader Immortal’, Facebook’s Oculus win at VR Awards 2019

‘A Fisherman’s Tale’ launched for PlayStation and PC VR systems in January 2019. — Immersion VR/Vertigo Games BV via AFP

NEW YORK, Nov 14 — Fantastic voyage A Fisherman’s Tale and the first part of fortress infiltration Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series came up winners at the VR Awards 2019, where Facebook’s Oculus division was behind multiple category champs.

Surreal, dreamlike puzzle adventure A Fisherman’s Tale from French studio Innerspace VR won Game of the Year at the 2019 VR Awards, where Episode I of film franchise tie-in Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series was crowned VR Experience of the Year.

Winning in VR Film of the Year was Wolves in the Walls which, along with Vader Immortal, was one of several trophy winners developed with full or partial assistance from Facebook’s VR division Oculus.

The company’s US$399 (RM1,659) standalone, wireless VR headset, Oculus Quest, was launched in May 2019 and at the VR Awards was named Hardware of the Year; John Carmack, previously of groundbreaking 3D gaming company Id Software (Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, Quake) and now Oculus’s chief technology officer, was recognised with a Lifetime Achievement award.

Film of the Year studio Fable, founded by an ex-Oculus Story Studio producer, won the accolade for Rising VR Company.

Other awards at the November 11 ceremony went to The 100% — Maggie’s Story (VR Social Impact), Oasis Pocket Adventure: The Infruinite Slide (VR Marketing), Working at Height for Vodafone (VR Education and Training), Fundamental Surgery (VR Healthcare), Emblematic Group (Innovative VR Company) and VIROO: Virtual Immersive Room by Virtualware (VR Enterprise Solution). — AFP-Relaxnews