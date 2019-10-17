Vivo Nex 3 5G Malaysia: Everything you need to know (VIDEO)

The Vivo Nex 3 5G is officially priced at RM3,899 and it is available starting today. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Vivo Malaysia has officially announced the Nex 3 5G. This is their latest flagship smartphone and it is also the first device to support 5G in Malaysia ahead of spectrum availability.

Price and availability

The Vivo Nex 3 5G is officially priced at RM3,899 and it is available starting today. The device is offered only in Glowing Night and it will be available at all Vivo authorised outlets as well as their online store.

Vivo Nex 3 5G specs

The Nex 3 5G features a large 6.89” Waterfall FullView display that pushes a Full HD* resolution. It runs on a Snapdragon 855+ processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

In the imaging department, it gets a triple camera setup with a 64MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 13MP telephoto shooter. For selfies, it gets a 13MP pop-up front camera. Keeping the lights on is a 4,500mAh battery that supports 22.5W Flash Charge via USB-C.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you can check out our unboxing video below. — SoyaCincau