Unifi Air with unlimited quota now open to all for RM79 per month

Unifi Air costs RM129/month and it is now offered to everyone at RM79/month in conjunction with Hari Malaysia. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — TM’s Unifi Air service which was introduced as a high-speed unlimited quota alternative to Streamyx is now open to the general public. The wireless broadband plan was initially offered only to existing Streamyx customers.

To recap, Unifi Air costs RM129/month and it is now offered to everyone at RM79/month in conjunction with Hari Malaysia. It comes with a free Huawei B618 4G LTE wireless router on a 24-month contract. Unlike Unifi’s previous wireless broadband plan, Unifi Air comes with no quota limits and it claims to offer 20Mbps download speeds on its TDD-LTE network.

If you already have a 4G LTE router, there’s also the SIM-only option at RM79/month. According to the FAQ, the Unifi Air is available to all including non-TM customers as well as non-Malaysians. Interestingly, Malaysian businesses are eligible to sign up for the plan but you have to use the business owner’s name to register. You may register up to three lines per IC.

According to TM, you may still enjoy the same package price after the 24-month contract period is over. The SIM is a data-only service and it does not support calls or SMS. The FAQ also indicates that the bundled router is SIM locked and it comes with a 12-month warranty.

If you’re interested, you can sign up at your nearest TMpoint. A RM100 upfront fee will be required during registration and this will be reflected in your bill. You can check if you’re area is covered via their coverage map. — SoyaCincau