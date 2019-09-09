30Mbps unlimited Unifi plan now official with free one month subscription

The 30Mbps Unifi Plan with unlimited quota is going for RM89/month. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — A few months ago, we spotted a couple of resellers offering cheaper unlimited Unifi Fibre plans with unlimited quota. If the 30Mbps Unifi Basic plan’s 60GB quota is not enough, you can now apply for the unlimited option through Unifi’s portal.

The 30Mbps Unifi Plan with unlimited quota is going for RM89/month, which puts it on par with Maxis’ 30Mbps home fibre offering. Although you’re getting 30Mbps for downloads, do note that the upload speed is 10Mbps.

Similar to the 30Mbps Unifi Basic Plan (RM79/month), voice calls are not included and TM charges 20 sen/min to all mobile and fixed lines nationwide. You also get access to 14 Unifi TV channels. Instead of getting an IPTV set-top-box, you’ll have to watch it via the playTV app.

If you sign up for the 30Mbps unlimited plan and above from now until 30th September, TM is also offering free 1-month subscription.

However, if you sign up on their higher 100Mbps plan and above, TM is also offering a 24-hour installation offer and a chance to win 2X tickets to Siti Nurhaliza live. To be in the running, you are required to enter the promo code IWANTSITI upon checkout. If you’re interested, you can check out TM’s Unifi Fibre Broadband page. — SoyaCincau