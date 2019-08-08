Google rolls out last Android Q beta before official release

Android is rolling out the last Beta of Android Q before the official launch. — Picture courtesy of Android

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 8 — In the final Beta of Android Q before the operating system’s official release, Google updated the platform’s gesture controls to ensure reliable operation—hands-free smartphone navigation is just around the corner.

On Wednesday, Google’s Android VP of Engineering David Burke announced that the official release of Android Q is “just a few weeks away,” which means that testing is slowly nearing its end. And this week Beta 6 of Android Q—the final Beta update according to Burke—began rolling out.

Because this version of the software contains “all of the features, system behaviours, and developer APIs that you’ll find in the final platform,” app developers will be able to test how their applications will function with the upcoming operating system.

More specifically, Beta 6 contains the latest build tools for Android Studio, the final API 29 SDK, and refined Gesture Navigation. According to Burke, the “Back” gesture has been updated based on user feedback to be more sensitive and “to ensure reliable and consistent operation.”

In a Medium blog post written by Google’s Chris Banes, the company intends to allow users to go back, navigate to the home screen, and activate the device assistant all through gesture controls.

Users who are already enrolled in Beta 5 of Android Q will automatically be updated to Beta 6 when it’s available. Otherwise, users can download the platform online. — AFP-Relaxnews