Asus debuts laptop with three screens and a full-size mechanical keyboard (VIDEO)

The ZenBook Pro Duo has three displays and a full-size mechanical keyboard. ― AFP pic

TAIPEI, May 28 ― Just a day before Computex 2019 in Taiwan opens to the public, Asus showed off some new hardware. The star of the show? The ZenBook Pro Duo complete with three displays ― two of which are touch screens ― and still enough space for a full-size mechanical keyboard.

If you can imagine the Touch Bar on an Apple Macbook Pro extending halfway down the base and thus pushing the keyboard right down to the edge of the computer, you can essentially grasp the design of Asus's latest launch: the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo.

The 15.6-inch main display as well as the 14-inch touchscreen display that takes up the top half of the base are both UHD 4K, though the former is a glossy OLED screen and the latter has a matte finish. The third screen, which doubles as a trackpad and digital number pad, is located to the right of the full-size mechanical and backlit keyboard.

Of the two touch displays, the larger one functions like any other connected second screen would: you can fit individual windows inside it or span one from the main display downward past the hinge to see more of a page at once. In the box, you'll get a compatible pen to use on the lower display.

The Windows 10 notebook is powered by an eight-core Intel Core i9 processor (or an optional Intel Core i7 processor) with an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU and supports Alexa and Cortana digital voice assistants. Owners will be able to choose between 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of memory and between 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.

A second, less expensive version of the laptop was announced with the ZenBook Pro Duo featuring a smaller secondary screen and a less powerful processor.

Though the prices and release dates have not been revealed, the company said at Computex that they will hit the market in Q3 of 2019. ― AFP-Relaxnews