Great Scott! ‘Fortnite’ adds hoverboard homage (VIDEO)

Unlike in ‘Back to the Future Part II,’ these boards can work on water. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 — Twenty years after Back to the Future II introduced hoverboards to the mainstream, Fortnite is adding its own twist on the sci-fi sliding transport in the February 19 update 7.40.

Driftboards are available from Red Supply Drops following Fortnite: Battle Royale update 7.40 and its Limited Time Mode, which is called Driftin’.

With a lower player count of 64, Driftin’ participants are split into two teams of 32, and chests and ammo boxes have been removed from the map.

Instead, weapons and ammo can be found inside those Red Supply Drops, along with a Driftboard which, when ridden, will slowly regenerate a player’s health and shields.

In addition, Driftboards provide speedy movement and players can wield weapons, pick up loot, and revive teammates while using one, but they’ll have to dismount in order to build anything.

It’s not the only LTM added in Fortnite 7.40, as Catch takes out everything but grenades — whether they be explosive, smoke, or impulse — plus the associated clingers, remote explosives, and Port-a-Forts.

Driftboards are also being introduced to December 2018’s Creative Mode.

Despite their strong association with Universal Pictures’ Back to the Future franchise, and Fortnite’s history of official movie crossover events — Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War featured in a May 2018 LTM — at this point the Driftboards’ addition appears to be an unofficial homage.

Fellow video game Warframe, like Fortnite also a free download though inhabiting the same sci-fi looter-shooter genre as Anthem, Destiny and Borderlands, added its own twist on the hoverboard concept in November 2018’s Fortuna expansion. — AFP-Relaxnews