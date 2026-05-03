LONDON, May 3 — Mikel Arteta warned Manchester City that Arsenal aren’t finished yet after the Premier League leaders moved six points clear of their title rivals with a 3-0 win against Fulham yesterday.

Arteta’s charges swept Fulham aside with three goals in the first half at the Emirates Stadium.

Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring and Bukayo Saka bagged the second before Gyokeres completed the demolition.

The Gunners have opened up a significant gap on second-placed City as they chase a first English title in 22 years.

City will play the first of their two games in hand on Arsenal when they visit Everton on Monday.

After showing signs of choking during damaging defeats against City and Bournemouth in April, Arsenal have steadied their nerves in time to pile pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men.

City can draw level on points with Arsenal, who have a better goal difference at present, if they win their games in hand.

Counting down Arsenal’s remaining league matches, Arteta said: “Game two done. Another three to go. We won the most games in the history of this club in a whole season and it’s not finished.

“It was a critical game because we knew the importance of the win and the goal difference in the Premier League.

“It was a great team performance. We started in the game as we wanted. Very lively. Really intense in the high press.

“We got the crowd going and when this stadium creates that kind of atmosphere, it can be difficult for the opposition.”

‘Keep the dream alive’

Saka was key to Arsenal’s improvement in his first start since returning from an Achilles injury that ruled him out for five games.

“We know what he is capable of. He comes back at the most important part of the season. His mind is fresh, he has the hunger,” Arteta said.

“We are ramping up his minutes. We need to be careful because we need him on the pitch.”

After some anxious performances in recent weeks, this was Arsenal at their free-flowing best.

Arteta believes the dynamic display underlined the confidence among his players that they can finally win the title after three successive runners-up finishes.

“It says to us and our dressing room that we keep the dream alive. What our guys have done in these circumstances, without so many injured players at different times, it is incredible,” he said.

“This is going to carry the energy into the next game.”

Next up for Arsenal is their Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid at the Emirates.

The tie is delicately balanced at 1-1 as Arsenal look to reach the final of Europe’s elite club competition for only the second time.

“We talk about hunger and we had that today. Understanding that you don’t want to be distracted (by) a huge game here on Tuesday, we played with authority and desire,” Arteta said.

“We have a lot of rhythm. We are used to playing every three days and we will play one of the biggest games in the history of this stadium.”

Before the date with Diego Simeone’s side, Arteta will put his feet up and watch City’s showdown with Everton.

“Yes because I love football and there is so much at stake,” he said when asked if he would tune in. — AFP