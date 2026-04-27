HORSENS (Denmark), April 27 — Japan may be the favourites, but Malaysia are not about to roll over in their final Group B clash of the Uber Cup Finals 2026 here today.

National number one women’s singles shuttler K. Letshanaa said the team was determined to ride on their growing momentum and give the six-time champions a run for their money when they meet in Forum Horsens.

“Actually, what we can promise is one thing — that we will really fight on the court. Winning or losing is the second outcome.

“We win as a team, we lose as a team. Each player that’s going to step on the court is going to fight, give 100 per cent...we won’t let them think that we are an easy opponent to take,” she told Bernama in a post-match interview here yesterday.

The world No. 34 had earlier helped Malaysia get off to a flying start against South Africa when she breezed past world No. 160 Johanita Scholtz, 21-6, 21-10, in 22 minutes.

Separately, Letshanaa said a long-awaited return to the quarter-finals after 16 years for Malaysia had also injected belief into the squad.

Malaysia, who kicked off the campaign with a narrow 3-2 win over Türkiye yesterday, advanced to the quarter-finals when they swept aside South Africa 5-0 earlier today.

Meanwhile, debutant women’s doubles shuttler Chong Jie Yu said the experience of playing in the Uber Cup still feels surreal after a last-minute call-up to the squad, but she is relishing every moment of it.

Jie Yu replaced national number one women’s doubles player Pearly Tan, who withdrew from the tournament due to a recurring back injury.

The 20-year-old helped cap off a perfect day for Malaysia in the last match against South Africa as she and partner Low Zi Yu prevailed against Elme De Villiers-Anri Schoonees, 21-12, 21-5, in 21 minutes.

If fielded against Japan tomorrow, Jie Yu said she would embrace the occasion with a simple mindset and take things step by step.

The Uber Cup Finals 2026, which began on April 24, runs until May 3. — Bernama