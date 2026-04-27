HORSENS (Denmark), April 27 — Malaysia made their comeback in the quarter-finals of the Uber Cup Finals after 16 years when they swept aside South Africa 5-0 in their second Group B tie of the 2026 edition at the Forum Horsens, here, yesterday.

National top women’s singles and world No. 34 K. Letshanaa got the squad off to a flying start as she breezed past world No. 160 Johanita Scholtz, 21-6, 21-10, in 22-minutes.

Second singles Wong Ling Ching doubled the lead as she barely raised a sweat against Chloe Lai 21-8, 21-4, in 19-minutes before Siti Zulaikha Muhammad Azmi cemented Malaysia’s ticket to the last eight with 21-11, 21-5, over Elme De Villiers.

However, Malaysia were not done yet.

National young women’s doubles pair Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting, tested more than their teammates, showed composure under pressure to overcome Scholtz, who returned to the court with Amy Ackerman 21-16, 21-14, to deliver the fourth point for the country in 31-minutes.

Debutants and national young duo Chong Jie Yu-Low Zi Yu then put the finishing touch to a near-perfect outing, completing the rout against De Villiers-Anri Schoonees, 21-12, 21-5, in 21-minutes.

Today’s result meant Malaysia equalled their best achievement in the Uber Cup by reaching the last eight for three times previously in 2004, 2008 and 2010.

Malaysia, who opened the Uber Cup Finals 2026 campaign by edging Turkiye 3-2 yesterday, will wrap up the Group B action against six-time champions, Japan, today.

The Uber Cup Finals 2026, which began on April 24, will run until May 3. — Bernama