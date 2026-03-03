PARIS, March 3 — France captain Kylian Mbappe was in Paris yesterday for treatment on a knee injury but no surgery is planned, the Real Madrid superstar’s entourage told AFP.

Real Madrid later said the forward has been diagnosed with a knee sprain in the French capital and will follow a “conservative” treatment plan.

Mbappe was “in Paris accompanied by members of the Real Madrid medical staff,” the striker’s camp said in a statement.

“In agreement with the club, he is undergoing further tests on his knee,” it continued, “with the aim of optimising his follow-up care and preparing for his comeback. No surgical intervention is being planned at the moment.”

Madrid, who faced Getafe yesterday without their top scorer Mbappe, revealed the diagnosis of his injury.

“After tests carried out on our player Kylian Mbappe by French specialist doctors, under the supervision of Real Madrid’s Medical Services, the diagnosis of a sprain in his left knee has been confirmed, as well as the suitability of the conservative treatment currently being followed,” said the Spanish giants in a statement.

Mbappe has been struggling with an injury to the external ligament of his left knee since the end of 2025 and missed last week’s Champions League play-off second leg against Benfica due to “persistent pain” in training, sources close to the player said.

His entourage insisted there was no disagreement regarding the treatment required by the player between his club and the French national team, who will be desperate to have Mbappe fully fit for the upcoming World Cup.

“It was a bit of a consensus between everyone (Mbappe, the coach and the doctors), and we think the best thing is that he stops, that he recovers and comes back at 100 per cent,” Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa told broadcaster Movistar late last week.

“It’s not going to be a question of days, it will be a bit longer, but I can’t say how long, hopefully not too long.”

It remains to be seen if Mbappe, who has scored 38 goals in 33 appearances for his club this season, will be able to play in the Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester City, the first leg of which is scheduled for March 11 with the return on March 17.

France have two friendly matches lined up in the United States at the end of the month, against Brazil in Boston on March 26 and Colombia in Washington three days later. Their first World Cup game is on June 16 against Senegal. — AFP