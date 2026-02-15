SINGAPORE, Feb 15 — A 76-year-old Singaporean man with mild dementia who went missing in Kuala Lumpur earlier this month has been found, according to The Straits Times.

In a February 15 Instagram post, his son-in-law, who goes by Wan, said Halim Yunos had been located. No further details were disclosed.

Halim was last seen at about 10.30 pm on Feb 7 at Anggun Residences, a serviced apartment in Kuala Lumpur’s Chow Kit district, police reportedly said earlier.

His family lodged a police report on February 8 after CCTV footage showed him leaving the building at around 1am that day.

Since then, family members had appealed for information on social media, drawing attention from residents in both Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz and Malaysian social activist Azhan Adnan, also known as Abbe Hae, had shared the appeal to help with the search.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sazalee Adam had earlier confirmed receiving a report on the morning of Feb 8.

The Straits Times said it has contacted Malaysian police for further information.