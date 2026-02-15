KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Acclaimed Malaysian actor Bront Palarae, together with Yumi Wong, will star alongside international talent — including Hong Kong’s Philip Keung, Thai actress Kao Supassara Thanachat and Singaporean heartthrob Glenn Yong — in the upcoming Malaysia–Singapore–Thailand co-production Kong Tao.

The horror film, co-directed by The Locksmith’s Peiji Goh and Paskal cinematographer Yong Choon Lin and produced by Chiah Choon Hang, is set to hit cinemas nationwide on March 19.

The ensemble cast also features Eric Lay, Mayiduo, Freddie Wong, Datuk Chiah Chye Kee, Tony Eusoff and others.

Kong Tao follows Thai journalist Fon as she investigates a mass black magic incident involving students from years ago.

During her probe, she crosses paths with four YouTubers — Morning, Wei Kang, Qingchuan and Weien — who have come to Thailand for a paranormal exploration.

After returning home, the group was plagued by a series of disturbing events. Convinced they are cursed, Fon turns to a white sorcerer for help.

As she digs deeper, she uncovers a shocking and terrifying truth.

What follows is a chilling tale of dark magic, paranormal encounters, and the horrifying consequences that unfold when curiosity meets the occult.

Presented by Mega Films Distribution and produced by Distinct Entertainment, De Kangaroo Pictures, Amphibia Films, King Kong Media Production, Clover Films, Think Media and Sing Lian Ping, Kong Tao is supported by Malaysia’s Ministry of Communications and Finas, with production partnerships involving Infinity Pictures and De Kangaroo Pictures.

The film has been described as a chilling “black magic encyclopaedia” that unites talent from across the region, and since filming began in May 2024, anticipation has been high.

The trailer amplifies the horror with intense, visceral imagery, including blood-soaked sequences and maggot-filled scenes, with its stark realism adding to the film’s terror.

The dramatic showdown between black and white sorcerers, along with Keung’s haunting portrayal of a black magic master, promises to leave audiences reaching for a protective talisman before entering the cinema.