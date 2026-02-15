KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has successfully regained full control of its official Facebook account after it was hijacked by unauthorised parties who posted content attacking and mocking party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Bersatu Youth information chief Harris Idaham Rashid confirmed that the party regained complete access to the account at 12.41am today.

According to Harris, the party first detected sabotaged posts beginning at 8.54 am on February 14, with the breach lasting nearly 15 hours.

During that period, a total of 21 posts were uploaded by "one of the administrators." The posts painted former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin in a positive light while simultaneously attacking Muhyiddin.

Harris said the administrator responsible for the rogue posts has since been removed from the account, and management control has been returned to authorised party officials.

"Armada Bersatu Malaysia is grateful to have played a crucial role together with several other individuals in this small operation for the sake of the party's interests and survival," he said in a statement this morning.

"This incident proves that there are indeed wolves in sheep's clothing and enemies within among a small number of party members."

The internal crisis within Bersatu escalated when Hamzah was sacked by the party on February 13. A day later, the official Bersatu Facebook account shocked followers by publishing posts clearly attacking the party's leadership.