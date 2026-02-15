BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 15 — Police seized 38 motorcycles during an integrated operation targeting illegal street racing at the Kubang Semang Toll Plaza along the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) early this morning.

In a Facebook post today, the Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) District Police Headquarters (IPD) said 80 motorcycles were inspected and 179 summonses issued for various traffic offences.

The operation was mounted to curb ‘mat rempit’ activities in the area and forms part of broader enforcement efforts to reduce accidents involving motorcyclists.

“The stretch of the BKE between the Kubang Semang interchange and the toll plaza has become a weekend hotspot for youths engaging in illegal racing, raising safety concerns among highway users.

“Many of the riders were found speeding along car lanes, riding against traffic, performing wheelie stunts and creating excessive noise using modified exhausts, posing risks to themselves and other motorists,” read the post.

The operation was conducted by the SPT Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division with assistance from the Penang Contingent Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, Bukit Aman Highway Patrol (EMPV), the SPT Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division and PLUS Auxiliary Police. — Bernama