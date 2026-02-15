PETALING JAYA, Feb 15 — Selangor FC booked their place in the Malaysia Cup semi-finals after thrashing Negeri Sembilan FC (NSE) 5-1 in the second leg of the quarter-final at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) here tonight.

Having a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, the Red Giants came out firing to dominate the match, scoring in the opening minute through a powerful strike by Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim.

Selangor doubled their lead with a second goal from Alvin Fortes, who finished off a pass from Charigor Moraes in the 24th minute.

Not done yet, the side coached by former national head coach Kim Pan Gon piled more misery on the visitors six minutes later with a fierce strike by Nooa Laine, assisted by Muhammad Faisal.

The Red Giants continued to press forward, with Quentin Cheng heading home at the end of the first half to put Selangor 4-0 up.

After the restart, Selangor wasted no time in extending their lead when Moraes chested a ball in following a free kick in the 66th minute.

Negeri Sembilan finally found the net after being awarded a penalty, which was converted by Jovan Motika seven minutes later.

The result saw Selangor eliminate NSE 6-1 on aggregate to set up a semi-final clash with Kuching City FC.

Meanwhile, the match at the Sarawak State Stadium saw Kuching City defeating Brunei DPMM FC 6-2 on aggregate after a 3-1 win in the second quarter-final.

Aidil Sharin Sahak’s side netted three goals through Ngah Wanja, Ramadhan Saifullah Usman and Jordan Mintah, while DPMM pulled one back through Hakeme Yazid Said in the 52nd minute. — Bernama