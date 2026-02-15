SEPANG, Feb 15 — Any further clarifications regarding allegations of misappropriation of investments totalling RM1.11 billion linked to a former senior minister of a certain ministry will be made by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Deputy Chief Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said he has no updates regarding the investigation since the case has only recently been reported.

“My deputy will comment. Because this has just been reported, I have no updates about the matter… whether he has opened an investigation paper, who he wants to call up and so on. I don’t want to comment on this,” he told a media conference after attending the opening of the “Kampung Angkat MADANI” (MADANI Adopted Village) programme here today.

The MACC recently confirmed receiving reports on the alleged misappropriation of investments totalling RM1.11 billion linked to a former senior minister lodged by several non-governmental organisations on Thursday (Feb 12).

Ahmad Khusairi previously said that the MACC would scrutinise all reports received to determine whether there are any elements of corruption, misappropriation or abuse of power under the MACC Act 2009.

He said follow-up actions include examining the documents and evidence submitted before further investigation can be conducted in line with the commitment to integrity and transparency in the probe. — Bernama