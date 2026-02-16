JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 16 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil is undertaking a working visit to Johor today to engage with the local community, launch Jelajah Ramadan 2026 and present Tabung Kasih@HAWANA contributions to former media practitioners.

Fahmi will begin his working visit at 9 am with the launch of Jelajah Ramadan 2026 (14th Edition) at Pasar Tani Kekal Datin Halimah, Larkin, here.

He is then scheduled to attend the Hari Bersama Komuniti programme at 10.30 am at NADI Taman Desa Belantik, Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Sri Stulang.

In the afternoon, Fahmi is also expected to present Tabung Kasih@HAWANA contributions to former TV3 cameraman Idrus Rahmat in Kampung Skudai Kiri, as well as former Nanyang Siang Pau journalist Low Sock Ken in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, Skudai.

The visit aims to strengthen the ministry’s ties with the local community and demonstrate concern for the welfare of media practitioners, especially ahead of Ramadan. — Bernama