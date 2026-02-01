LIVERPOOL, FEB 1 — Konate said he returned to Liverpool ahead of schedule after the death of his father to aid the Premier League champions through a defensive injury crisis.

The French international broke down in tears after scoring late in yesterday’s 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Konate had missed Liverpool’s three previous matches after being allowed compassionate leave.

But he said he felt compelled to help his team-mates after injuries to Joe Gomez, Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley left Arne Slot short on solutions at the back.

“I don’t have words to describe what I feel right now because it was a very difficult moment for me and my family the last two weeks, but this is part of life. It is hard to accept that and we don’t have the choice,” Konate told TNT Sports.

“I know that the team had some injured players, and the manager on the call said to take my time and I don’t have to rush back.

“With this situation, it was important for me to come back and help the team. I did today with the team at Anfield, the atmosphere was incredible today, and this is what we need until the end of the season,” the 26-year-old added.

Slot hailed Konate’s commitment and performance that helped end a run of five league games without a win in 2026.

“Ibou said earlier in the week to me ‘I’m going to come back a bit earlier than planned because I want to help the team’,” said Slot.

“That’s what he did today, not only with his goal but he had a great performance today as well.”

Hugo Ekitike struck twice and Florian Wirtz was also on target as Liverpool roared back after conceding first to Anthony Gordon’s strike for Newcastle.

Victory lifts Slot’s men up to fifth in the Premier League. — AFP