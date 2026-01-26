KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Malaysian badminton legend Tan Yee Khan, a former Thomas Cup winner, has died at the age of 86.

According to a report in Free Malaysia Today, his son, Kenneth Tan, said Yee Khan passed away peacefully in his sleep earlier today.

Yee Khan made his mark in international badminton during the 1960s, forming a successful doubles partnership with the late Ng Boon Bee and helping Malaysia secure the Thomas Cup in Jakarta in 1967.

Beyond the Thomas Cup, the duo captured consecutive All England titles in 1965 and 1966, Asian Games gold medals in Jakarta in 1962 and Bangkok in 1966, as well as three Seap Games gold medals between 1961 and 1967.

Yee Khan later received international recognition for his contributions to the sport when he was inducted into the World Badminton Hall of Fame in 1998.

He stepped away from competitive badminton in 1969 due to chronic back problems, later finding success as an amateur golfer.

His wake reportedly will be held at the Vcare Memorial Centre in Ipoh, with cremation rites scheduled to take place at the Papan Memorial Park Crematorium on Wednesday.