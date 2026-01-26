MELBOURNE, Jan 26 — US players are dominating the women’s draw at the Australian Open after Amanda Anisimova today made it four Americans in the singles quarter-finals for the first time in 25 years.

Anisimova defeated China’s Wang Xinyu in straight sets and plays fellow US title contender Jessica Pegula in the last eight in Melbourne.

Pegula defeated another American, defending champion Madison Keys, 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth round.

Anisimova and Pegula join Coco Gauff and 18-year-old sensation Iva Jovic in the quarter-finals.

Half of the women left in the draw are from the US, and one is guaranteed to reach the last four.

“We’re all rooting for each other.... I think it’s cool,” said third seed Gauff, who faces Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

The last time four or more American women made the singles quarter-finals of the Australian Open was in 2001 with Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Jennifer Capriati, Monica Seles and Lindsay Davenport.

“I don’t know what’s in the water, but I think we have a strong tennis identity in the US,” Gauff said yesterday.

“So I think that just causes the natural call to produce great players.

“Also, I think when you have friends and people you practice with being at a high level, if you’re not at that level yet, you know that you can reach there.”

Jovic has the stiffest task of the US quartet, coming up against world number one Aryna Sabalenka. — AFP pic