CYBERJAYA, Jan 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) personnel and other enforcement agencies not to be easily satisfied with their achievements, but to continue improving their performance, efficiency and integrity as pillars in service delivery.

He said that although the country recorded encouraging economic growth and showed positive signs, including the strengthening of the ringgit, these achievements are still insufficient to raise Malaysia’s dignity and position to a higher level.

“I know that we have a higher capability. Many serve with distinction, but some still tarnish our integrity.

“There is still room for improvement. Some still tarnish not only our image but also seize the opportunity to mar and weaken our capability to achieve the best result possible,” he said during the 44th International Customs Day celebration here today.

Anwar reiterated that a change of attitude, willingness to adopt new realities and the determination to improve work quality are important preconditions for ensuring that Malaysia continues to progress in an economically competitive era.

“If the country wants to record more convincing growth and achieve progress in various fields, particularly the economy, it demands a more positive change of attitude and a readiness to accept new realities, in addition to having a higher level of efficiency and integrity.

“As individuals entrusted with serving the country, every civil servant must realise that there is always room for improvement,” he added.

He said the teachings of Nabi Muhammad SAW regarding the obligation to do things to the best of our ability should serve as a guideline to improving work efficiency and performance.

Anwar also expressed his appreciation to all enforcement agencies, especially the JKDM, for their outstanding achievements last year.

The JKDM recorded outstanding performance last year with a revenue collection of RM76.18 billion, surpassing the Ministry of Finance’s target of RM67.25 billion. — Bernama