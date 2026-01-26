KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — National top squash player S. Sivasangari kept Malaysia’s hopes alive at the Tournament of Champions 2026 after producing a gritty comeback to reach the quarter-finals in New York.

The fifth seed overturned a two-game deficit to shut the door for homester Amanda Sobhy, winning 6-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-4 in a thrilling 55-minute second-round clash at Grand Central Station yesterday.

The Kedah-born player will next take on fourth seed Olivia Weaver, who swept past fellow American Marina Stefanoni 11-2, 11-2, 11-3.

In the men’s draw, Ng Eain Yow bowed out after England’s eighth seed Marwan El Shorbagy proved too strong for the Malaysian.

Despite winning the opening two games, Eain Yow lost the next three 9-11, 6-11, 7-11 in their 81-minute battle. — Bernama