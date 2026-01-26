KOTA KINABALU, Jan 26 — The Coroner’s Court here on today was told that a key child witness, who had been eating instant noodles with other dorm mates, was told to “shut up” by a senior who was on her way to scold the late Zara Qairina Mahathir.

The witness, testifying before Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan, said they were making some noise while eating when the senior passed by and ordered them to be quiet.

According to counsel Rizwandean Bukhari M Borhan, who represents Zara Qairina’s mother Noraidah Lamat, the witness was traumatised and fearful.

He added that the senior concerned has since moved to another school.

Rizwandean further told the court that the witness testified Zara Qairina was scolded and shouted at with harsh and abusive words on the night of the incident.

He said the witness stated that the shouting directed at Zara Qairina could be heard down to the lower level of the dormitory building.

In response to another question, Rizwandean said the witness also testified that when the senior entered the dorm room where Zara Qairina was being questioned, she threw a flag pin at Zara Qairina.

“The witness then said Zara Qairina was also questioned about whether she had stolen a wallet, but Zara Qairina swore ‘Wallahi’ that she did not steal,” said Rizwandean. — The Borneo Post