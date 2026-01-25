KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Reigning world champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei etched their names in history after becoming the first Malaysian mixed doubles pair to capture the Indonesia Masters title during the 2026 edition final in Jakarta, today.

The third seeds staged a superb comeback to defeat Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen-Alexandra Boje in 57-minutes at the final showdown at Istora Senayan.

The triumph, however, did not come easy for the third seeds, who struggled to find their rhythm early on and failed to keep up with the unseeded Danish pair, going down 15-21 in the opening game.

Facing further trouble when trailing 10-12 in the second set, the world number four dug deep, reeling off six consecutive points to surge ahead 16-12 before maintaining their momentum to clinch the game 21-17 and force a decider.

With confidence fully restored, Tang Jie-Ee Wei took complete control of the rubber set, dominating proceedings before Boje’s return into the net on Tang Jie’s shot sealed a 21-11 victory and a fifth World Tour title for the Malaysians.

Meanwhile, national women’s doubles top pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah were awarded the title as their opponents from Japan Arisa Igarashi-Miyu Takahashi conceded a walkover in the final.

The development was confirmed by Badminton Association of Malaysia through a social media post even before both pairs stepped onto the court.

The result meant the top seed and world number two Pearly-Thinaah became the first Malaysian women’s doubles pair to secure the title in the tournament in 15 years, since Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei last won it in 2011.

As champions, both Tang Jie-Ee Wei and Pearly-Thinaah pocketed USD39,500 (RM158, 217) while the runners-up earned USD19,000 (RM76,104). — Bernama