MADRID, Jan 24 — Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann suffered a thigh injury in training on Friday, the club announced, without specifying how long he would be sidelined.

The 34-year-old underwent a scan which showed a “low-grade muscle injury” in his left thigh. It is likely to rule him out of Sunday’s game at home to Mallorca in La Liga, at least.

Griezmann came off the bench in the second half of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Atletico gave no date for his return and said they would continue to monitor the injury.

Griezmann has scored 10 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions this season for Atletico, who are fourth in La Liga and eight points behind leaders Barcelona. — AFP