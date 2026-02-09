IPOH, Feb 9 — The Perak Minerals and Geoscience Department (JMG) has reportedly said it has not received any complaints linked to a loud noise heard in Ipoh and several surrounding districts.

Its director Nizarulikram Abdul Rahim said checks found no reports of seismic activity, according to a report in The Star.

“I was told by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) that its earthquake detection equipment, including seismographs, did not record any tremors yesterday or today.

“At this point, that is all the information we have,” he reportedly said.

The loud boom was reportedly heard at about 11.50pm on Sunday and again in the early hours of yesterday, affecting areas in Ipoh, Tapah, Kampar and as far as Teluk Intan.

Similar unexplained sounds were reported in June last year and previously in 2024, with authorities then saying they were not linked to quarry blasts, bomb tests or military aircraft sonic booms.