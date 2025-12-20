BANGKOK, Dec 20 — The national equestrian polo team clinched the gold medal at the SEA Games Thailand 2025 after defeating Thailand 10-6.5 in the final of the 4-6 Goals event at the VS Sports Club & Siam Polo Park, Samut Prakan, yesterday.

The national team comprised the Tengku Arif Bendahara of Pahang, Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah, Muhammad Shahir Akmal Mohd Shah, Abdul Rashid Hasnan, Muhammad Edham Haji Shaharuddin, Azfar Mustapha, Mohd Zulhelmi Nadzar and Amran Selamat.

Malaysia found themselves trailing 3-3.5 after the first two chukkas before turning on the power to bag the gold medal, which they last won in the 2019 edition in the Philippines.

Earlier, Malaysia checked into the title showdown after defeating Brunei 9-5.5 in the last four.

The national equestrian polo squad had earlier delivered a bronze medal when they defeated the Philippines 7-3.5 in the 2-4 Goals event. — Bernama