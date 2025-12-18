BANGKOK, Dec 18 — Strong winds that hit the competition venue did not stop the national men’s compound archery squad from delivering the gold medal after defeating hosts Thailand in the final of the 2025 SEA Games, today.

Playing at the Sports Authority of Thailand Archery Range, the compound archery trio of Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki, Alang Ariff Aqil Muhammad Ghazalli and Muhammad Aiman Syafiq Mohd Tariki displayed great composure in challenging weather conditions to record a 232-228 victory.

The Thai team, which consisted of Sippakorn Kohkaew, Peerapat Pattanapongkiat and Ratandanai Wongtana, had to accept the superiority of the national representatives.

The success thus made up for the disappointment of winning the silver medal in the 2021 edition in Hanoi.

The bronze medal in the event was won by Vietnam after defeating Indonesia in the third-place play-off.

One of the archers, Muhammad Aiman Syafiq, described the success as a very meaningful achievement for him.

“Thank God, my first appearance at the SEA Games was successful in winning a gold medal. I was greatly helped by the experience of the senior players,” he said. — Bernama