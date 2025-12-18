KUANTAN, Dec 18 — The flood management operation in Pahang has so far been running smoothly and under control despite recording an increase in the number of victims, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the relevant parties had implemented the operation and distribution of aid at the temporary relief centre (PPS) so far is orderly to ensure the welfare of flood victims.

“I see that everything is under control, but in terms of food preparation, I do not deny that there may be a slight delay due to the rain factor and if it happens, it may be within an hour, that is unavoidable, the food will definitely be there and arrive,” he said.

He told reporters after visiting flood victims at the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Orang Ramai Jaya Gading here today, which accommodates 148 residents from 58 families.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy advised the public not to spread unverified information that could worry the families of victims who are outside the flood area.

“We should give words of encouragement and not spread things that are not beneficial,” he said.

Meanwhile, he reminded residents not to return home without permission from the authorities for their own safety.

“I find the current trend (of flooding) is increasing but at a relatively slow rate. We pray that the rain will stop soon and the flood situation will recover soon,” he said.

According to JKM’s Disaster Information Centre, 10,478 victims from 3,477 families have been placed in 77 PPS in Kuantan, Maran, Rompin, Pekan, Jerantut as of 2pm this afternoon. — Bernama