KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim joined Fifa officials at the 2025 Fifa Intercontinental Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Flamengo in Qatar yesterday.

He was invited by Qatar Olympic Committee president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to watch the match in Doha.

Tunku Ismail was also named a special guest at the Fifa Arab Cup final between Morocco and Jordan tonight.

PSG defeated Flamengo 2-1 in a penalty shootout to win the Fifa Intercontinental Cup after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.