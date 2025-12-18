KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded newly appointed deputy ministers to continue fostering strong working relationships with all stakeholders, including ministries, agencies and the wider community.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said the trust and responsibility entrusted to the deputy ministers must be carried out diligently to ensure that Madani Government policies and initiatives are implemented effectively and deliver tangible benefits to the people.

“It is crucial that communication continues to be strengthened so that information conveyed is clear, accurate and reaches all segments of society, in line with the Madani Government’s aspirations of inclusivity and accountability,” he said after receiving a courtesy call from the newly appointed deputy ministers in Putrajaya today.

Yesterday, seven ministers, including two new appointees, as well as eight newly appointed deputy ministers, took their oaths of office before His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, following the Madani Government Cabinet reshuffle.

On Tuesday, Anwar announced new ministerial appointments and several portfolio changes to fill vacancies in the Cabinet and to make necessary adjustments. — Bernama