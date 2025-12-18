BANGKOK, Dec 18 — The national track cycling squad brought cheer after achieving Malaysia’s 200th medal target by winning gold in the men’s team pursuit event at the SEA Games Thailand 2025 at the Hua Mark Velodrome here today.

The squad comprising Abdul Azim Aliyas, Muhammad Adam Hakimi Nazuan, Muhammad Hafiq Mohd Jafri, Muhammad Yusri Shaari and New Joe Lau defeated hosts Thailand, who settled for silver, while Indonesia took the bronze.

“Actually, we ourselves did not know about the 200th medal and it never crossed our minds. We were only focused on racing to the best of our ability.

“We also did not expect our main challengers, Indonesia, to fail to finish the race (DNF). We trained for months in preparation because they are indeed strong in this event. Whatever it is, this is our good fortune,” Abdul Azim said when met after the race.

Earlier, the track cycling camp also shone by contributing two more gold medals, further boosting the nation’s medal haul.

One of the gold medals was delivered by Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom in the men’s keirin event.

Ridwan emerged champion after defeating the host nation’s rider and 2018 Asian Games gold medallist, Jai Angsuthasawit, by a margin of 0.027 seconds, while another Thai rider, Norasetthada Bunma, completed the podium in third place.

The second gold medal from the track cycling camp was won by Nur Aisyah Mohamad Zubir in the women’s scratch event, defeating two Singaporean riders who took the silver and bronze medals respectively. — Bernama