PETALING JAYA, Sept 7 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh urged more National Sports Associations (NSA) nationwide to come forward and organise sports training clinics to develop the capacity of local athletes and coaches.

She said that the organisation of such clinics, which are supported by funding, has already started for several sports and its reach will continue to be expanded.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) has provided funding for these clinics, but it has not been widely publicised. But it has already started with some sports.

“I’ll give an example, sepak takraw and wushu, but we will look for the same funding for next year so that other sports can also receive such benefits,” she said at a press conference in conjunction with a squash clinic organised by Australian squash legend, David Palmer, here today.

Earlier, the former world champion held a four-day squash clinic in an effort to support the development of the sport in Malaysia, especially among local coaches and players.

Hannah said that bringing international sports experts into the country is an effective strategy to improve the skill level of athletes and coaches, especially when they do not have the opportunity to train abroad.

Meanwhile, touching on the fatal accident involving a participant in a cycling event on Jalan Kuala Muda, Langkawi yesterday, Hannah confirmed that the event has been sanctioned by KBS.

Therefore, she has fully handed over the matter to the authorities to conduct an investigation. — Bernama