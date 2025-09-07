ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 7 — Palestine described their friendly match against Malaysia tomorrow as an important platform to test new combinations in preparation for the Asian Cup and World Cup.

Head coach Ehab Abu Jazar said his squad faced challenges with several key players sidelined due to injuries, but the match would serve as a valuable opportunity to assess the potential of new call-ups.

“This match is important because it also affects the Fifa ranking. We want to see the abilities of nine to 10 new faces who have joined the squad this time. Although some players are injured, it is the best chance for others to prove themselves.

“We are at the beginning of the season, so honestly there are some challenges. The preparation period was either too short or too long, and many players haven’t played a match in a month. That is why there are muscle injuries.

“Tomorrow’s players are not completely new as some have been with the national team since 2013, while others are new. So, it is a mix of experienced players and many new faces,” he told a press conference here today.

Among those who will not be able to play tomorrow are Mohammed Saleh, Assad Al Hamlawi, Mohamad Hebous, Amid Mahajna, Musab Al Batat and Muath Barhous.

On Malaysia, Ehab acknowledged the Harimau Malaya’s steady progress, boosted by the presence of naturalised players, and recognised their pace and aggressive style of play.

“Malaysia are a strong team. Even though they are also missing two or three players, they are ready for this match. And also we know the local fans will give full support, which will make the atmosphere more exciting,” he said.

Meanwhile, midfielder Oday Kharoub, who previously played in the Malaysian league as Kelantan Darul Naim (KDN) FC captain, said he respected all Malaysian players, including the naturalised ones.

“For me, Malaysia has changed a lot since our last meeting, especially with the inclusion of naturalised players,” he said.

For the record, Malaysia beat traditional rivals Singapore 2-1 in a Tier 1 international friendly match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil last Thursday. — Bernama