KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Malaysia’s wushu squad secured two more gold medals on the third day of the 17th World Wushu Championships in Brasilia, Brazil, on Friday.

At the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Centre, Tan Cheong Min delivered Malaysia’s first medal of the day by winning the women’s Nangun event with 9.746 points.

She edged out Taiwan’s Chao Tang Hsuan, who took silver with 9.723 points, while South Korea’s Siwoo Byun settled for bronze with 9.710 points.

The second gold came from Si Shin Peng in the men’s Jianshu event after he also scored 9.746 points.

Chin Ka Hou of Macau clinched silver with 9.736 points, and Hong Kong’s Chen Jinsong won bronze with 9.733 points.

On Thursday, Shin Peng delivered Malaysia’s first gold through the Qiangshu event.

After three days of competition, Malaysia have collected three gold, one silver and one bronze. — Bernama