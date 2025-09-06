NEW YORK, Sept 6 — Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz says that President Donald Trump’s presence at the men’s US Open final tomorrow will be “great for tennis”.

Trump’s planned attendance is the latest in a series of visits to major sporting events after his trip to the NFL’s Super Bowl in February and the Fifa Club World Cup final in July.

The last sitting president to attend the tennis Grand Slam in New York — and the first in history to come to the US Open — was Democrat Bill Clinton, who watched the women’s final in 2000.

“I think that... it is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match,” Alcaraz said yesterday.

“For me, playing in front of him... I will try not to think about it. I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think, you know, attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president (at) the final.”

Five-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz will play either reigning US Open champion Jannik Sinner or Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in tomorrow’s final. — AFP