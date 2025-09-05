PUTRAJAYA, Sept 5 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is ready to transfer the management of the National Football Development Programme (NFDP) and Akademi Mokhtar Dahari (AMD) to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), but this handover will only be finalised once the body addresses its leadership issues.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the handover plan aligns with an assessment conducted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

“I do want to hand it over because we have the AFC, and the AFC had already done the assessment.

“Discussions have started, but I want FAM first to resolve their president’s issue. Once everything is in order, we can then discuss the handover. That’s important. It’s not that I don’t want to hand it over, I do, but we must ensure everything is prepared,” she said when met here today.

Previously, FAM said the national governing body is prepared to assume control of NFDP and AMD if mandated by KBS and the National Sports Council.

In August, FAM confirmed that Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub had officially resigned as president of the governing body, just six months after assuming the post in February.

Following this, FAM said that Deputy President Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi has been appointed as Acting President with immediate effect. — Bernama